Charlotte Flair Says It’s Easier To Be A Heel But Doesn’t Overthink It

In an interview with The Dan LeBatard Show (via Fightful), Charlotte Flair said that it has been easier for her to play a heel in WWE, but she tries not to overthink her role in the company. Flair returned as a babyface on the December 30 episode of Smackdown, winning the Women’s title from Ronda Rousey.

She said: “Yes, it’s fun. To me, it’s just easier. For my experience, my dad is Ric Flair, I come from a legacy, I’m bigger, faster, stronger. It’s hard to be like, ‘Like me, I’m relatable.’ How do you say that humbly? Now, my mindset is, I’m not a good guy, I’m not a bad guy, I’m just the woman. I spent so many years trying to get people to boo me and now with the reception from the fans and them being so excited to see me, I try not to overthink it. I think they want to see me be arrogant now. They want to cheer that. They don’t want me to be corny, they want me to be me. It’s more of a respect thing because of everything I’ve done in the industry.“