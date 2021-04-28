Charlotte Flair Says Raw Needed Her Back, on What Rhea Ripley Showed in Their WM 36 Match

– As noted, the recently reinstated Charlotte Flair appeared on today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump on getting her storyline suspension lifted. Below are some additional highlights (via WrestlingInc.com).

Charlotte Flair what she did during her suspension: “It was very relaxing. I enjoyed the beach. I actually thought I was going to have a two-week suspension. But you know, business comes first. They needed me back on Raw.”

Her thoughts on Rhea Ripley: “Even in defeat last year at WrestleMania, in my opinion, she didn’t lose. If anything, I think she showed the world what she’s capable of, and that was almost beating me. If anything, she should have her ‘confidence’ fully back.”