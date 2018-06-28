Charlotte Flair Says The Ring Is Her Safe Place, Talks Finding Her Identity in WWE

– Charlotte Flair spoke with ESPN promoting her appearance in the ESPN Magazine Body Issue. You can see some highlights below:

On finding her identity in WWE and how she sees herself outside of the ring: “With Charlotte, I forged a new identity. After a while, I’m like, ‘Dang, why can’t I act like that in real life?’ Wrestling is less buns and guns now. I’m proud of the athleticism. With Ronda [Rousey] coming in, she’s an Olympian, not a reality-TV star, not just eye candy. I never viewed myself as glamorous. I didn’t ooze sex appeal. I was a tomboy, the girl next door.”

On initial fan reactions to her looks and comparisons to Ric Flair: ‘Genetically superior,’ they came up with that. I can’t say that it didn’t get to me, because it did. They hated me no matter what. So instead of shying away from it, I decided, ‘I don’t care if you like me or not.’ I was arrogant, cocky. And my career took off.”

On wrestling giving her a better life: “I had so many growing pains. Things that I needed to figure out. What path to take. I can’t say that when I’m not in the robe, I’m not insecure. But the more I grow into this character, the better my life gets. At 32, I’m the most confident I’ve ever been in my own skin. I don’t know what would have happened to me if I hadn’t found wrestling. The ring is my safe place.”