Charlotte Flair Says Ronda Rousey Will Be ‘Just Fine’ In WWE, Talks Asuka Match

– Charlotte Flair spoke with The Wrap for a new interview, discussing Ronda Rousey coming to WWE and more. Highlights are below:

On Rousey helping grow the women’s divison: “She made such a name for herself outside of WWE — as a star and an attraction — so she brings extra eyes and I think that’s amazing. Any extra attention for us is huge. I think she just raises everyone’s game … but I’ve said before, the easiest thing she’ll do is sign a contract. We’re on the road 265 days a year so she’ll have to earn her spot and respect — right now, it’s my ring…But look what she’s done in UFC. She has the work ethic, the confidence and what it takes. It’s just a matter of learning our ways in WWE like in UFC. Coming from her background, she’s going to be just fine.”

On possibly teaming up with Rousey: “No, I want to face her!”

On the rise of the women’s division: “Our division keeps growing and getting bigger and bigger. I think every time the company gives us an opportunity, we just need to make sure we over deliver.”

On her match with Asuka at WrestleMania: “All [winning] streaks are made to be broken. I think I am that woman.”

On possibly going to Hollywood: “I don’t how good I’d be … I never thought that was in my future or even possible, but it [appearing in Psyche: The Movie] was really fun. Hopefully, I can be like an action hero one day.”