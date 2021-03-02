Charlotte Flair Says She’s Pitched an Onscreen Angle With Andrade, Discusses TV Promo With Ric Flair

– TV Insider’s Scott Fishman recently interviewed WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, who was promoting her guest slot on Peacock’s Punky Brewster revival. During the interview, she revealed she’s actually pitched to WWE an onscreen angle that would involve her real-life fiance and fellow WWE Superstar, Andrade. Below are some highlights.

On the segment with her father Ric Flair on the Feb. 22 episode of Raw: “I loved the back-and-forth because originally it wasn’t supposed to be that way. My dad comes from an era where he can cut a promo and not have to memorize things. I’m so in the zone right now where for the first time in my career I’m comfortable to ad lib out there. I’m an emotional person as it is, so trying to channel certain things that have frustrated me was very easy. I was never expecting to be back on screen with my dad in 2021 and have him across the ring from me [supporting someone else]. So I was able to bring out certain emotions.”

Charlotte Flair on pitching an onscreen WWE angle with Andrade: “I’ve actually pitched that. I would be very much open to that. I’ve done a lot in my career, but nobody has seen me in an on-cam relationship, or in that light. I can come across cold on TV.”

On Rhea Ripley joining the Raw roster: “She’s ready. She’s awesome and knows she is. Her vignettes are great, and when it’s time for her to make that impact, it’s going to be awesome.”

Her thoughts on Bianca Belair winning the Royal Rumble: “Speaking from personal experience, I’ve always done my best work under pressure. She’s under an immense amount of pressure, and I have no doubt she is going to succeed and overdeliver. It’s going to be exciting to watch.”