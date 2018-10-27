Charlotte Flair Says She Teared Up Watching Evolution Video Package

In an interview with Sky Sports (Via Wrestlezone), Charlotte Flair spoke about watching the video package for WWE Evolution and tearing up due to how much it means. Here are highlights:

On the Evolution video: “So, I’m here at the Girl Up partnership announcement and working on women in sports and we played the Evolution package and I started tearing up. It hadn’t really hit me, I guess, that we’re having the all women’s pay-per-view because we talk about it and we promote it and it’s go-go-go and now that it’s here, I’m just overwhelmed. I just can’t believe how far we’ve come in such a short period of time and to think of the women from the past who are gonna be on the show, the present, and the girls of the future from NXT all in one night and what we represent and what we’ve been fighting for and what the women from the company have been fighting for for the last thirty years. It’s unbelievable and I think with Evolution happening Sunday, I really believe the impact is going to trickle down, whether it’s the business world, whether it is NCAA Sports because we’re saying women deserve as much spotlight and air time and commitment as men do. We’ve seen women like Sarena Williams make an impact; but, with the WWE having 50 women total from different countries, different ages, different backgrounds, mothers coming back – it’s saying that it doesn’t matter, in a male dominated world, that the women can steal the show and have a following for little girls, little boys, and families to come and enjoy the entertainment. We’re just as athletic and we’re just as strong and I think that’s the message, as well. Women are just as strong as men no matter what the environment is.”

On if her new vulnerable character has been a challenge: “Yes and no. So, when I was a bad guy, when I first started out, it was easy to be a bad guy because I felt like no one liked me because I was a legacy wrestler and it’s easier to have people not like you than like you. Now that I’ve come full circle, to be more vulnerable feels natural because in my real life I am more of a vulnerable person because I always say this all the time, ‘I wish I could be more like Charlotte.’ The only time that I really take it to heart is when I am still getting booed and I’m like, ‘I’m smiling.’ I’m telling my story my best friend betrayed me and as a competitor I don’t know what she would have wanted me to do to say no going into SummerSlam; but, I think being able to play both is just as important.”

On Becky Lynch’s recent success: “I’ve never looked at it that way. What I think I have contributed to is that we’re gonna have a rivalry that will last for the ages and you see two best friends feeling very strongly about their side and that’s very relatable, so whether you relate with Becky or you relate with me, it’s entertaining. Knowing we’re gonna have the first ever Last Woman Standing Match at Evolution, I know that my role got us to that moment and that’s what I’m proud of.”

On her ultimate goal: “I still don’t feel like I’m there. I’ve had the opportunity to hold the Divas Championship, the NXT Championship, the RAW, and SmackDown; but, I still want to grow. I still want to be that best good guy. Like you asked me, you’ve been a more vulnerable Charlotte for the last few months and it’s just finding those new layers. I want to main event WrestleMania with whoever it is. That is what I want and that’s my ultimate goal.”

On who she wants to face in a Wrestlemania main event: “I can’t say who it would be. I just know in order to main event WrestleMania, it’s because of the story and not the characters, so it has to be the right story that people are invested in to main event WrestleMania.”

On Roman Reigns‘ battle with leukemia: “He has just given us so much knowing that he has been battling with this and the position that he’s in, he has to be on top of his game. He is our top dog and knowing that rain or shine he was battling this just goes to show how strong how he is and he’s given us the gift of his athleticism, given us the gift of his work ethic, but I truly believe his greatest gift will be his comeback from this.”