Charlotte Flair Seemingly Confirms She’s Still In A Relationship With Andrade el Idolo
December 27, 2021 | Posted by
Earlier this month, there were conflicting reports on whether or not Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo had split up. Andrade even seemed to deny the reports on social media. Now, it seems Flair has as well, posting photos of the two together for their holiday message.
She wrote: “We Wish You A Merry Christmas. Feliz Navidad.”
