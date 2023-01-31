Charlotte Flair On How She Served As Bridge In WrestleMania 35 Match, Public Perception Around Her

Charlotte Flair was part of the main event for WrestleMania 35 with Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch, and she recently talked her role in the match. Flair appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about how she was the bridge between Rousey and Lynch for the bout, which she was inserted into after the match was initially announced. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On if she feels she was the bridge for the competitors in the match: “Yes, I do. You have this hot babyface, Becky Lynch, that the fans love. You’ve got this woman [Rousey] who paved the way and showed that women could main event pay-per-view in UFC. I definitely feel like I made it all come together. Yes, the narrative is fun to say that I was shoe-horned or however the inside circle wants to talk about me, but I know what my purpose was. Looking back now, I’m okay with that.”

On fans’ perspective surrounding her: “Do you feel like people are constantly poking at me and I never give them anything? I’ve been so consistent in the public. I never put down other talent to prop myself up. There is constant Charlotte hate. I don’t feel it, and I feel like sometimes, that’s what they’re looking for. I was a part of (WrestleMania) 35 happening. No matter what they want me to say, no one will ever take that away from how I feel about myself, the performance, and the storyline.”