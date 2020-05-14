wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Set to Return for This Week’s Smackdown
– NXT women’s champion Charlotte Flair will be returning to Smackdown this week. WWE.com announced the news earlier today, which you can see below.
NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair makes her triumphant return to SmackDown
Make way for The Queen on Friday Night SmackDown.
NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is set to make her return to the blue brand after a strong run getting back to her roots. Flair used her Royal Rumble win to challenge and defeat Rhea Ripley for the black-and-gold title and has since humbled a number of rising Superstars.
What could The Queen be plotting as she rolls into SmackDown?
Catch SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see Flair’s return to the blue brand.
Smackdown is still being held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Tomorrow’s show will air on the FOX Network.
