wrestling / News

WWE News: Charlotte Flair Shares Injury Recovery Video, NXT Highlights, This Week’s Episode of The Bump

February 21, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Charlotte Flair WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Charlotte Flair shared a video of her recovery process seven weeks after her knee surgery. Flair tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus on the December 8 episode of Smackdown, and then delayed surgery until after the holidays. It’s believed it will take nine months, unless she is able to recover ahead of schedule.

– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Oba Femi and Rhea Ripley.

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT:

Charlotte Flair, NXT, The Bump, Joseph Lee

