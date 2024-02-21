wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Shares Injury Recovery Video, NXT Highlights, This Week’s Episode of The Bump
February 21, 2024 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Charlotte Flair shared a video of her recovery process seven weeks after her knee surgery. Flair tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus on the December 8 episode of Smackdown, and then delayed surgery until after the holidays. It’s believed it will take nine months, unless she is able to recover ahead of schedule.
👊🏻 🏋️♀️ #7weeks pic.twitter.com/fMokiCMwo8
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 21, 2024
– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Oba Femi and Rhea Ripley.
– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT:
More Trending Stories
- Scott Hall’s Daughter Shares 1997 Home Video Of Kevin Nash & Triple H
- Paul Roma on Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Vince McMahon, Claims Talents Were Propositioned to Perform Sexual Favors
- Kevin Nash Says The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak Never Should Have Ended
- Booker T Recalls His Grocery Store Fight With Steve Austin, Talks Working With The Rock