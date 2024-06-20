– Injured WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair shared an update on her injury rehab on her Instagram account, revealing that she took her first biodex test since her injury. You can see the video clip she shared below. Charlotte wrote the following on her recovery:

“~Injury Update~ Today, was my first biodex (isokinetic training) test! I needed to be in the 40 percent or less deficit for strength compared to my non surgical leg….. I had 20 percent or less quad strength and in some of the measurements I was stronger in my surgical leg… 🤯🙏🏻 I MISS YOU GUYS & can’t wait to lace my boots again!

💎🦚🦋🏔️ Love, 👸🏼”

Charlotte Flair has been on the shelf after suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in December of last year.