Charlotte Flair Shares Photo With Andrade From MSG
December 29, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair shared a photo of her giving a post-match victory kiss to her real-life boyfriend, Andrade, after he won the US title last week at Madison Square Garden. As noted, Andrade beat Rey Mysterio to win the title on Thursday, Dec. 26 at a WWE Raw live event. You can check out the photo Charlotte Flair shared below.
Champ! pic.twitter.com/jNTltNfsUH
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 29, 2019
