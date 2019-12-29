wrestling / News

Charlotte Flair Shares Photo With Andrade From MSG

December 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair shared a photo of her giving a post-match victory kiss to her real-life boyfriend, Andrade, after he won the US title last week at Madison Square Garden. As noted, Andrade beat Rey Mysterio to win the title on Thursday, Dec. 26 at a WWE Raw live event. You can check out the photo Charlotte Flair shared below.

