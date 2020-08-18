wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Takes Shot At Shayna Baszler Over Horsewoman Photo, Baszler Responds
WWE on FOX tweeted a photo yesterday asking fans to pick between the 4 Horsewomen of MMA vs. WWE, prompting Shayna Baszler, who was included in the photo of the 4 Horsewomen of MMA (along with Ronda Rousey, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke), to note that the photo of the “4 Horsewomen of WWE,” which included Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks, was just a photo of “4 good wrestlers” while the 4 Horsewomen of MMA is an actual team.
“WE ARE THE ACTUAL TEAM!!! They are just 4 good wrestlers.”
She added: “They are absolutely 4 great wrestlers. THEY AREN’T A TEAM. You can’t pick 11 great football players and call them the 2019 Chiefs.”
She then followed up by saying, “Peyton Manning isn’t automatically a Saint just because his dad was.”
Charlotte Flair took exception to that comment, taking a shot at Baszler:
“I’m sorry that nobody told you this, but holding your friend’s belt in a photo does not make you a horsewoman (though in your case, it did make you relevant- for a second or two at least).”
Baszler then replied to a fan tweet by posting a photo of the 4 Horsewomen of MMA with Ric Flair. She also again made a football comparison.
“And the Colts had the ACTUAL MANNING. Did that make him & his team the New Orleans Saints?”
Charlotte then took a shot at a fan who told her to stay wherever she has been lately.
“I’m not even going to drag you. Someday, someone is going to put a mirror in your room (and that will be punishment enough).”
Baszler also posted the MMA Horsewomen arriving to RAW last night on Instagram, along with the caption, “We came to play. We came to fight. #4HW #Authentic #WWERAW”
WE ARE THE ACTUAL TEAM!!! They are just 4 good wrestlers. https://t.co/yEmJCCp6zg
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) August 18, 2020
They are absolutely 4 great wrestlers. THEY AREN’T A TEAM. You can’t pick 11 great football players and call them the 2019 Chiefs.
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) August 18, 2020
Peyton Manning isn’t automatically a Saint just because his dad was.
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) August 18, 2020
I’m sorry that nobody told you this, but holding your friend’s belt in a photo does not make you a horsewoman (though in your case, it did make you relevant- for a second or two at least). https://t.co/Tdo51E3ewh
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 18, 2020
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) August 18, 2020
And the Colts had the ACTUAL MANNING. Did that make him & his team the New Orleans Saints?
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) August 18, 2020
I’m not even going to drag you. Someday, someone is going to put a mirror in your room (and that will be punishment enough).
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 18, 2020
