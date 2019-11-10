Charlotte Flair on Fans Not Seeing Her Recent Title Wins as ‘Bigger Picture’ Moments, on Getting Labeled ‘Ric Flair’s Daughter’ as Career Achievement by ESPN

– talkSPORT recently interviewed WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, who discussed her recent shorter title reigns, wanting another Evolution event and more. Below are some highlights.

Charlotte Flair on her shorter title wins recently: “My title wins in the last year have been for bigger picture moments and unfortunately, people don’t see that. It’s not like—I beat Asuka and then Becky wins both titles, you know? It’s a very loaded question. For me when I get to play the villain, I think it’s tremendous. To be able to say ‘So? I’m the 10-time champion! It doesn’t matter if it was for five seconds!’ I think good guys need to back up what they say and they need to be fighting champions, so it just really depends on what role I’m playing. [Losing the title when Bayley turned heel] is a newer example. So if you’re looking at it from a storyline perspective or if you’re looking at the deeper meaning into how things happen, it just all depends.”

Charlotte Flair on ESPN listing being the daughter of Ric Flair as a career achievement still bothering her: “I still get bothered. Going into WrestleMania last year we were at ESPN, me, Becky [Lynch] and Ronda [Rousey] and they had both girls’ highlights and mine was like ‘Ric Flair’s daughter.’ I did the Sports Illustrated body issue—first one ever, male or female—Sports Illustrated accomplishments and that’s what you label me as? In this women’s evolution? Seriously? No, it still bothers me. It still bothers me when I see my graphics sometimes and I see Ric Flair’s daughter as part of my graphic, what is that got to do with who I am? Yes, he’s my dad. Yes, I’m continuing his legacy. Yes, I have some of my father’s nuances, but my dad couldn’t touch me athletically. It still bothers me. My dad being referred to as Charlotte’s dad will be the biggest history I can make [Laughs].”

On wanting another Evolution event: “I definitely want an Evolution 2, but I’m one of those talents that’s like ‘No, I want to be on a card with the men and have the best match’. It’s not like here’s a men’s pay-per-view and here’s a women’s pay-per-view. No – at WrestleMania, I want to have the best match on the card. That’s celebrities, male talent, legends, female talent – I want it to be ‘she had the best match’. So, do I think Evolution 2 is a huge opportunity and exciting? Yes. But I like being on a card with men saying I’m better than all of you.”