wrestling / News

Charlotte Flair & Shotzi Earn Women’s Tag Team Title Shot On WWE SmackDown

November 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlotte Flair Shotzi WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Charlotte Flair & Shotzi will be competing for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships after getting a win on Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Flair appear as Shotzi’s partner in a non-title match against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Charlotte pinned Green to earn a title match.

No word as of yet when the match will take place.

