Charlotte Flair & Shotzi Earn Women’s Tag Team Title Shot On WWE SmackDown
Charlotte Flair & Shotzi will be competing for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships after getting a win on Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Flair appear as Shotzi’s partner in a non-title match against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Charlotte pinned Green to earn a title match.
No word as of yet when the match will take place.
The Queen is tagged in and she's taking on both of the WWE Tag Team Champions! 👸🏼🔥
Can @MsCharlotteWWE & @ShotziWWE take down @PiperNivenWWE & @ImChelseaGreen tonight?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/YZsskiQJe6
— WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2023
Charlotte and Shotzi got it done! 🙌#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/uR3idQnZL9
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 4, 2023
NAME THIS DUO ⬇️@MsCharlotteWWE @ShotziWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/J7nDZ0hqbE
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 4, 2023