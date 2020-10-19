wrestling / News

Charlotte Flair Signs With VaynerSports Agency

October 19, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Charlotte Flair Smackdown

VaynerSports Agency has announced on social media that Charlotte Flair has signed a new deal with them. The agency is owned by Gary and AJ Vaynerchuk. It was launched in 2016 and is part of the VaynerMedia umbrella. It previously worked exclusively in football from 2016-20, but expanded to include baseball players, e-sports stars, and combat sports athletes. Flair is their first pro wrestler.

