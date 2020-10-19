wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Signs With VaynerSports Agency
October 19, 2020 | Posted by
VaynerSports Agency has announced on social media that Charlotte Flair has signed a new deal with them. The agency is owned by Gary and AJ Vaynerchuk. It was launched in 2016 and is part of the VaynerMedia umbrella. It previously worked exclusively in football from 2016-20, but expanded to include baseball players, e-sports stars, and combat sports athletes. Flair is their first pro wrestler.
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 19, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Rates Goldberg a ‘0/10’ Worker, Recalls Kick That Ended His Career
- Bruce Prichard On Tugboat Nearly Main Eventing WrestleMania VII Against Hulk Hogan, Decision To Turn Sgt. Slaughter Heel
- Paul Heyman on Why He Was Removed As Head of Raw Creative, Relationship With Vince McMahon
- Exclusive: The Young Bucks On If AEW Is Looking to Leave Daily’s Place, Year Two’s Focus, Possible Singles Runs