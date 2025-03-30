Charlotte Flair Says She Has No Plans To Slow Down After Returning to WWE

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble, winning the match and setting her up for a Women’s title match at Wrestlemania. In an interview with The Independent, she said that she had no plans to slow down any time soon.

She said: “I don’t plan on slowing down, that’s not why I came back. I haven’t held that title. It’s still something new, and so is [the Women’s World Title]. I was the inaugural Raw Women’s Champion, so these titles match my DNA. Every time one of those is raised… [it affects me], but I haven’t held those two.“