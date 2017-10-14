Charlotte Expected to Remain in Smackdown Women’s Title Scene Through 2018

– Cageside Seats released a rumor roundup today, and had a small tidbit regarding former WWE Raw women’s champion Charlotte Flair. According to the rumor, Charlotte is expected to remain in the Smackdown women’s title picture throughout 2018.

Charlotte recently faced Natalya for the Smackdown women’s title at Hell in a Cell 2017, and she won by disqualification, allowing Natalya to retain the belt. It’s not yet clear who Natalya’s next opponent for the title will be.