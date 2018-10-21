WWE News: Charlotte Flair on Speaking With WWE Performance Center Roster, Network Pick of the Week

– Charlotte Flair appeared in a new video discussing her speaking with the WWE Performance Center recruits on Saturday. You can see the video below.

Flair said of the experience, “They definitely are Superstars and having the opportunity to talk to the future of this industry meant a lot to me. When I was there I could just remember standing where they were, and I could see the passion, the hunger, and the motivation. I could see that all they want to do is take women’s wrestling to the next level. To see some familiar faces — when I was on my way out — to see where they’ve come today. I couldn’t be more proud of them and the future is in great hands.”

– Here is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week, with Pete Dunne plugging the premiere of NXT UK: