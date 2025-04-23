Charlotte Flair Appears On Today’s Episode of Stephanie’s Places

ESPN has issued a press release hyping today’s episode of Stephanie’s Places on ESPN+, featuring Charlotte Flair. The show is hosted by Stephanie McMahon.

Episode 5 of Stephanie’s Places Premieres Today on ESPN+, Featuring Charlotte Flair

Episode 5 of ESPN Original Series Stephanie’s Places premieres today and is now available to stream on ESPN+.

In this week’s episode, Stephanie meets up with the “Queen” Charlotte Flair at Nassau Coliseum to discuss the origins and evolution of women in the WWE, before they take a helicopter to MetLife to relive her epic WrestleMania 35 arrival.

Produced by Omaha Productions in partnership with ESPN and WWE, the 10-episode series follows WWE icon Stephanie McMahon as she explores the pockets of America that helped shape the journeys of some of the most famous names in WWE history.

New episodes debut Wednesdays on ESPN+ and will also be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ for Disney Bundle Trio subscribers.