Charlotte Flair Thinks Getting Suplexed On Her Face Made Wrestlemania Match Better

In an interview with The Michael Kay Show (via Fightful), Charlotte Flair spoke about landing on her face from a suplex at Wrestlemania and how she thinks it made the match better. Flair faced Rhea Ripley at the event for the Smackdown Women’s title, which she lost.

She said: “Rhea and I, this past WrestleMania, had a move in there where for a second I was like, there’s my face in the mat, ow, that wasn’t supposed to happen. I was like, ‘God I hope she doesn’t move, let me collect my breath for a second’, and if you go back, it was one of the best moments of the match, the suplex to my face when it wasn’t supposed to be that. Had that not happened, we would not have got those replays, so to me, I’m so happy I landed flat on my face. It made the match that much better.“