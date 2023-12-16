Charlotte Flair Set To Undergo Surgery Soon, Update on Condition

As previously reported, Charlotte Flair suffered an injury on last week’s episode of Smackdown and WWE announced she would be out of action for nine months. PWInsider reports that Flair will have knee surgery in the coming weeks, although it hasn’t happened yet. The procedure will be scheduled around the holidays.

The injury itself is said to be “likely worse than” a torn ACL. The source noted there were injuries in addition to that but did not clarify. The torn ACL was rumored at RAW this past Monday. WWE has yet to confirm what the issue is.