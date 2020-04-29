wrestling / News

Charlotte Flair Takes Part in the #PillowChallenge (Pic)

April 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Charlotte Flair Smackdown 2-26-19, Batista

– WWE Superstar and NXT women’s champion Charlotte Flair recently took part in the viral #pillowchallenge. The challenge involves someone wearing a pillow as a dress and accessorizing it. You can view Charlotte Flair’s take on the challenge that she shared on Twitter below.

