Charlotte Flair Talks About The Unspoken Bond Between The Four Horsewomen

In an interview with Metro, Charlotte Flair spoke about her relationship with the other Four Horsewomen and said that they have an ‘unspoken bond’. Here are highlights:

On the bond the four women share: “It’s an unspoken bond. Our careers have all taken different turns and ended up in different sports in different times. The level of respect is always there, no matter what. You just don’t… maybe we should talk about it more, but we all know how we feel about each other, what we did and what it took and how hard we worked to get where we are.”

On how far she and Sasha Banks have come: “We know who we are. Night and day. We understand the business a little bit more, and our goals. There’s so much that goes into it. We’re both extremely competitive. So, when we’re in the ring together and I know there’s just a whole level of competition of wanting to be the greatest. You just push each other that much more.”

On their matches together: ‘Oh man. I know this is so corny, but iron sharpens iron. Sasha and I just have this crazy chemistry. From the moment we locked up – actually it was FCW at the time, which turned into NXT – it was undeniable. To circle back around – because I tell her all the time, ‘I can’t even watch our matches from three or four years ago. They’re terrible! I didn’t even know what I was doing, they’re so bad!'”