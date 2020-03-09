– Charlotte Flair spoke with Critical Hit about her WrestleMania 36 match against Rhea Ripley and more. Highlights are below.

On Rhea Ripley: “I remember in 2015, having the opportunity to face Nikki Bella. She taught me so much about what it means to be a superstar and she had already made a name for herself, having that platform. So from a personal standpoint, I’m looking forward to giving some of my knowledge to Rhea on the grandest stage of them all. Because I do refer to myself as Miss Wrestlemania! Wrestlemania is my favourite show of the year, but I also think that you’re not ready until you’re ready. Until you’ve done it, you’re either going to sink or you’re going to swim. I think she has everything it takes, to wow the world and I’m also looking forward to giving her that opportunity plus humbling her because what her think that she can hold up the title that I put on the map on my show, in my ring and on my stage?”

On challenging for NXT Women’s Title: “One: I like making history. Two: Holding that title again. I almost thought it’s like taking it back to the beginning. But I think it’s about giving the audience the best performance, the best match and showing that NXT has what it takes. I started in NXT before they were a traveling show and they’ve come so far. And then to show that when I win the NXT title, it will show that RAW, Smackdown and NXT are equal.”

On her WrestleMania entrances: “I don’t know! I really have no input when it comes to the entrances! I have no idea what’s in store! The helicopter entrance I found out a week, a week and a half before Wrestlemania last year. I just always look forward to showing off a new robe!”