Charlotte Flair Says Teaming With Alexa Bliss Is Adding Layers To Her Character

Charlotte Flair has begun teaming with Alexa Bliss on WWE TV, and Flair thinks it will provide a big of a shake-up for her character. Flair and Bliss are in the Fatal Four-Way match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at Evolution, and Flair spoke with USA Today for a new interview in which she spoke about her team with Bliss. You can see highlights below:

On her friendship with Bliss: “Don’t tell her this, but I adore her.”

On her team with Bliss: “I think trying to blend the two will just add layers to ‘The Queen’ that we’ve seen so stoic for so many years. Pushing myself to get outside of my comfort zone of what The Queen is and what does that look like? Is it the mad queen? Is it the killer queen? Is it the unraveled queen? Is it best friends with Lexi and being a twisted queen?”

On her current path in WWE: “How do I push myself as a performer to take what I’ve done to the next step, and whether that means winning gold or not winning gold? I’m okay with that. I just want to challenge myself, because I do love this.”