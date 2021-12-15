Charlotte Flair Thinks Battling Over Zelina Vega’s Crown Is A Silly Idea

In an interview with Metro, Charlotte Flair dismissed the idea of a possible feud with Zelina Vega over her crown, calling it ‘silly’. Vega now goes by ‘Queen Zelina’ after winning the Queen’s Crown tournament. Here are highlights:

On a match with Zelina Vega over the crown: “I don’t think I need to fight over a crown, sorry. I don’t think I need a crown to be called the Queen. I am the Queen. It’s silly to me. [laughs] No offense! I mean, maybe facing Zelina, but to have a match focused around Queen versus Queen? Like, I’m the Queen of them all – without a throne. I don’t see that as – she has a long way to go before that becomes her… I don’t know how you say it? I always wear my invisible crown.”

On facing rising stars in WWE: ‘I just had a match with Shotzi – it was awesome. Actually, the fan reaction was what made me so excited for it. They’re so hungry to see new talent. I had an opportunity to face Doudrop, that was awesome. I know Zelina and I will face each other down the road. Liv Morgan.”

On developing stars in NXT: “It’s just a matter of bringing new people up from NXT and having the audience get to know them. It just takes time. And it takes going back on tour, and live events, to do that. I’m so proud of Rhea Ripey and Bianca Belair. They have come so far, and they’re only gonna go further. I truly believe Rhea is the future face of the women’s division.”