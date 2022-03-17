Charlotte Flair Thinks the WWE Hall of Fame Will Eventually Needs Its Own ‘Flair Wing’

– The Hindustan Times recently spoke to WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair spoke about not feeling the pressure of being compared to her father, wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

She stated, “I don’t feel the pressure anymore because one day people are going to realize there will never ever be a family due like Ric Flair and Charlotte Flair. Never. We will need our own wing in the Hall of Fame.”

She was also asked about her reaction to Kurt Angle remarking on The Zaslow Show that Charlotte’s work was even a cut above her father. She responded, “When I hear things like that it just made want to work that much harder.”

Charlotte Flair is currently scheduled to face Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 38: Night 1. It’s scheduled for Saturday, April 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.