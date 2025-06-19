– During a recent appearance on the Games With Names podcast, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair spoke about her epic rivalry with “The Man” Becky Lynch. When host Julian Edelman asked about their relationship, Flair noted that “they’re good.”

Flair laughingly said on bitter onscreen rival (via Fightful), “We’re cordial.” She continued, “No, we’re good. I still think there is some story left there… I don’t think there’s a nail in the coffin yet.”

At one point, Charlotte and Becky’s rivalry appeared to blur the line between “work” and “shoot” during an infamous TV segment that took place on the October 22, 2021 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The segment involved Lynch and Flair exchanging their SmackDown and Raw Women’s Titles, but it appeared things grew heated. Charlotte reportedly went off-script during the segment by throwing down her title belt.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch had many confrontations in and out of the ring over the years, culminating in the first all-women main event at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. The Triple Threat Match, which also featured Ronda Rousey, saw Becky Lynch win to become a double-champion with the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships.

Lynch and Flair last faced each other one-on-one at WWE Survivor Series 2021 in a non-title Champion vs. Champion bout. Lynch once again defeated Charlotte Flair at the premium live event.