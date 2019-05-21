WWE News: Charlotte Flair Comments on 24/7 Title, Raw Dark Main Event Note

– Nine-time women’s champion Charlotte Flair weighed in on the new WWE 24/7 title. You can check out her statement on Twitter below. Charlotte Flair wrote, “Charlotte: Every title is 24/7 if you have the right last name. #247Title”

– WrestlingInc.com reports that the dark main event for last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw featured Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley in a tag team match. Reigns and Rollins won the match.