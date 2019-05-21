wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Comments on 24/7 Title, Raw Dark Main Event Note
May 21, 2019 | Posted by
– Nine-time women’s champion Charlotte Flair weighed in on the new WWE 24/7 title. You can check out her statement on Twitter below. Charlotte Flair wrote, “Charlotte: Every title is 24/7 if you have the right last name. #247Title”
Charlotte: Every title is 24/7 if you have the right last name.#247Title pic.twitter.com/7wlt6h1fE7
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 21, 2019
– WrestlingInc.com reports that the dark main event for last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw featured Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley in a tag team match. Reigns and Rollins won the match.
