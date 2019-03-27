Charlotte Flair’s Title Win Was Reportedly Made At The Last Minute

In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that the decision to put the Smackdown Women’s title on Charlotte Flair last night on Smackdown Live was made “at the last minute.” There was an idea of including the Smackdown Women’s title in the match for some time, but the decision was finally made hours before Smackdown Live.

He said: “This decision was made at the last minute. It was literally made this afternoon or this morning. I heard about it a couple of hours before the show. Not exactly. I wasn’t told what was happening. I was only told things were happening that would effect the card and obviously those were the matches, the Smackdown Women’s Title match is out, it looks like. Well, it is. It is out.”

He also speculated on the possible reasons why the title change was made and said it may have been to cut down on the amount of matches on the card. He noted that there are rumored to be seventeen matches on the show and taking the title off Asuka, and eliminating the Smackdown Women’s title match, would cut down one of them. Asuka was originally set to face the winner of a fatal 4-way between Mandy Rose, Naomi, Carmella and Sonya Deville, but that match was scrapped in favor of the Asuka-Charlotte title match.

Finally, he said plans for the Smackdown Women’s title in the main event of Wrestlemania could be revealed on Monday and if there are any, they would likely be kept secret until then. He added that it was unlikely Asuka gets added to the match.