Charlotte Flair to Answer Rhea Ripley’s Challenge on NXT

February 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlotte Flair will give Rhea Ripley an answer to her challenge on this week’s NXT. WWE announced that Flair will appear on this week’s episode after Ripley came out on Raw to challenge Flair for WrestleMania. Flair and Ripley took to Twitter to comment on the news, as you can see below.

NXT airs live Wednesday on USA Network.

