Charlotte Flair To Star In You Lose You Die Film

Deadline reported today that Charlotte Flair has been cast in the horror/thriller film You Lose You Die, penned by Carlos Spiff TV’ Suarez.

Flair will be playing a leading role opposite Freddy Rodriguez. Josh Bredl, the winner of WWE Tough Enough, is also featured in the cast, portraying the character of Mr. Large. Here is the synopsis:

“You Lose You Die follows sociopathic tech expert, Mr. Fantastik (Rodriguez), who runs a popular show on the dark web with two other sociopathic tech experts, Ms. Perfect (Fliehr) and Mr. Creep (Anthony Alvarez). On the show, thousands of viewers vote on games and challenges for prisoners to participate in. If the prisoners lose, viewers vote on the weapons the sociopaths use to kill them.”

Currently, Flair is in the process of recuperating from a knee injury.