Various News: Charlotte Flair Trains With NXT Stars, QT Marshall Hypes AEW Rampage Match

– Charlotte Flair is training toward a WWE TV return, posting a pic with a couple of NXT stars on Friday. Flair, who has been out of action since WrestleMania Backlash when she lost the Smackdown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey, posted a photo to her Instagram stories with Zoey Stark and Alba Fyre in the ring.

Flair posted some other pics to Instagram earlier this week that seemed to be teasing an impending return as well. You can see screenshots of the Instagram stories post below:

CHARLOTTE FLAIR RUMBLE COMING pic.twitter.com/TjMTKXQWAL — chey ⚡️ (@womenswrestli17) December 2, 2022

– QT Marshall has his first singles title shot in AEW on tonight’s Rampage against All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy on tonight’s Rampage, and he posted to Twitter ahead of the match as you can see below:

“Thank you to everyone who called, sent texts or dms congratulating me on my first singles Championship match tonight on #AEWRampage I feel just as much excitement as all of you! 12/2/2022 – A New All-Atlantic Champion is crowned! #TheFactory #AEW”