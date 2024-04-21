wrestling / News

Charlotte Flair Trains For Return In New Video

April 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlotte Flair is at work on her return to WWE, posting a new clip online. Flair has been out of action since suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus on a December episode of Smackdown, and she posted a quick clip of her working her knee out to her Twitter account.

There’s still no word on when Flair may be ready to return.

