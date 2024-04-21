wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Trains For Return In New Video
April 21, 2024 | Posted by
Charlotte Flair is at work on her return to WWE, posting a new clip online. Flair has been out of action since suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus on a December episode of Smackdown, and she posted a quick clip of her working her knee out to her Twitter account.
There’s still no word on when Flair may be ready to return.
👊🏻💪🏻👑 pic.twitter.com/1do2nlapyb
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 19, 2024
