WWE News: Charlotte Flair Trains for Summerslam, Superstars on What They Would Do for a Klondike Bar, UUDD Contenders Livestream

– WWE released a video where Charlotte Flair gets in some training before her match with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus Summerslam. The match is set for later tomorrow. You can check out that extended video below.

– WWE released a new Pop Question video, asking what WWE Superstars would do for a Klondike Bar. You can check out that video below.

– The UpUpDownDown channel released the full No. 1 Contender’s livestream. Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, AJ Styles, R-Truth, Baron Corbin, and Cesaro all compete for the chance to face Samoa Joe for the title.