Charlotte Flair On WWE’s Transition From Vince McMahon To Triple H, Enjoying Her Character’s Journey

Charlotte Flair hasn’t seen any hitches in WWE’s transition from Vince McMahon to Triple H, as she noted in a recent interview. Flair was asked about her return from hiatus, during which Vince McMahon exited the company, while speaking with the Daily Mail. You can see some highlights below:

On the transition from Vince McMahon to Triple H being ‘seamless’: “Yes. I think it’s different for me because I’m already established. Triple H was my boss early on, he’s my boss now, whether it’s Triple H or Vince, I think the biggest change for a talent in leadership is more the new talent. I’ve been under both reigns. My job is to perform and to make the best product. We’re not really changing Charlotte along the way. My job is to make Triple H happy right now. If it’s Vince, my job is to make Vince happy. The transition is very easy, it’s definitely not a difficult transition. From a character standpoint it hasn’t changed, but the transition from one boss to another has been easy for me.’

On if she’s wanted to change things up for her character or if she’s enjoyed the journey: “I’ve enjoyed the journey. I think only a few can handle the pressure I’ve been under all these years. One day I think I will be able to get to switch it up. I’d love to be beside my husband managing him, or mixed tag. I think when the time is right, I will get to switch it up, but I think again having such a serious role and where my career has gone, I don’t know if I could change it because I’ve had such an incredible one, if anything I wish I knew then what I knew now. I wish I could go back and re-do so many matches and storylines because I have so much depth in knowledge now that I didn’t have because I started so late in the game, but now I’ll have that down the road when maybe I do get to manage my husband.”