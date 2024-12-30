Charlotte Flair Uses Triple H Catchphrase In New Post Amid Return Rumors

Charlotte Flair is rumored to be coming back soon, and she stoked speculation on social media with a new photo. It was reported earlier this month that Flair’s return was “imminent,” as she had been preparing for her return to TV and the ring. Flair posted to Twitter on Sunday night with a backstage picture of herself in front of a bunch of computer monitors, using Triple H’s catchphrase as a caption.

Flair wrote in the post:

“It’s all about the game and how you play it.”

Flair has been out of action since she suffered a torn ACL, MCL and miniscus last December during a match on WWE Smackdown.