Charlotte Flair Tweets Reaction to Andrade’s Debut on AEW Dynamite

June 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Charlotte Flair Superstar Shakeup Andrade WWE

As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Andrade made his AEW debut on last night’s edition of Dynamite with his new ring name, Andrade El Idolo. Charlotte Flair shared her Twitter reaction to the debut last night, which you can view below.

WWE released Andrade last March after he previously requested it. Flair and Andrade are in a relationship in real life, and the two were engaged last year.

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Andrade, Charlotte Flair, Jeffrey Harris

