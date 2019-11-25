wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka Added To WWE Raw
– WWE announced Charlotte Flair will face Asuka on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.
From WWE:
Asuka broke ranks — and maybe handed NXT the Women’s Survivor Series Match — when she spewed her green mist in Charlotte Flair’s eyes, leading to The Queen’s untimely elimination in the opening match of the Survivor Series pay-per-view. Now, she’ll have to answer to Flair herself.
The Empress of Tomorrow is set to battle the 10-time Women’s Champion on tonight’s Raw, giving Flair an opportunity for retribution and re-opening one of the most remarkable rivalries in recent memory. Flair has largely had Asuka’s number in the past, but since The Kabuki Warriors broke bad, The Empress of Tomorrow — the odd fluky loss aside — has been a problem very few Superstars have the wherewithal to solve. Perhaps Charlotte will be the one to solve it. Or, history will repeat itself in agonizing fashion.
411 will have live coverage of WWE Raw beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
