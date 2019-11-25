Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka Added To WWE Raw

– WWE announced Charlotte Flair will face Asuka on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.

From WWE:

Asuka broke ranks — and maybe handed NXT the Women’s Survivor Series Match — when she spewed her green mist in Charlotte Flair’s eyes, leading to The Queen’s untimely elimination in the opening match of the Survivor Series pay-per-view. Now, she’ll have to answer to Flair herself.

The Empress of Tomorrow is set to battle the 10-time Women’s Champion on tonight’s Raw, giving Flair an opportunity for retribution and re-opening one of the most remarkable rivalries in recent memory. Flair has largely had Asuka’s number in the past, but since The Kabuki Warriors broke bad, The Empress of Tomorrow — the odd fluky loss aside — has been a problem very few Superstars have the wherewithal to solve. Perhaps Charlotte will be the one to solve it. Or, history will repeat itself in agonizing fashion.