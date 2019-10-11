wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley Added To Tonight’s Smackdown
October 11, 2019 | Posted by
WWE has announced that Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will defend her title against Bayley on tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. Charlotte became a ten-time champion by < href=https://411mania.com/wrestling/charlotte-flair-wins-smackdown-womens-championship-at-wwe-hell-in-a-cell-pics-video/ target=new>defeating Bayley via submission at Hell in a Cell this past Sunday night.
BREAKING: @MsCharlotteWWE will defend her title against @itsBayleyWWE in a #HIAC rematch TONIGHT on Friday Night #SmackDown! https://t.co/mK2hSS0MCI
— WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2019
