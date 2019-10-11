wrestling / News

Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley Added To Tonight’s Smackdown

October 11, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Smackdown Charlotte Flair Bayley

WWE has announced that Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will defend her title against Bayley on tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. Charlotte became a ten-time champion by < href=https://411mania.com/wrestling/charlotte-flair-wins-smackdown-womens-championship-at-wwe-hell-in-a-cell-pics-video/ target=new>defeating Bayley via submission at Hell in a Cell this past Sunday night.

