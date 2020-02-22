wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair Announced For Wednesday’s NXT
February 22, 2020 | Posted by
Bianca Belair made the challenge and now she’s getting her wish. WWE has announced that the EST of NXT will take on Charlotte Flair on Wednesday’s episode on the USA Network. Flair previously wrote today that she would be making an appearance on the black and yellow brand.
She wrote: “NXT Women calling out The Queen is apparently the trending thing to do. I would want to face the best too. See you Wednesday.”
Flair is currently set to battle NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at Wrestlemania 36.
For the first time in over four years, #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE will wrestle her first match on the black-and-gold brand against @BiancaBelairWWE this Wednesday on #WWENXT! https://t.co/hjrAB8xhuj
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 22, 2020
