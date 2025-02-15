wrestling / News

Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton Official For WrestleMania 41

February 14, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlotte Flair has picked her WrestleMania 41 opponent in Tiffany Stratton. Flair announced on tonight’s Smackdown that she will challenge Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship after Stratton retained the title against Nia Jax.

Stratton won the match by DQ after Candice LeRae got involved. Stratton got laid out by Jax and LeRae as Flair walked to the ring, then announced that she would challenge for Stratton’s title.

