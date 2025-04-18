Charlotte Flair Says She’d Want Becky Lynch To Induct Her Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Charlotte Flair says that should she be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, she would want Becky Lynch to induct her. Flair did a live signing for Fanatics and was asked during the session who she would want to induct her when/if the time comes.

“It really would have to be Becky Lynch, to be honest,” Flair said (per Fightful). “She said it best, as much as we’ve been bitter enemies and best friends, we’ve made the most history together. It makes the most sense.”

Flair is set to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 41.