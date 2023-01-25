wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Wanted To Be Part of Ric Flair’s Last Match
During an appearance on The Today Show, Charlotte Flair noted that she wanted to take part in Ric Flair’s Last Match. While she was reported to be backstage, she didn’t have a role on the show itself. Here are highlights:
On what it takes to win the Royal Rumble: “Endurance. I think it’s really about endurance and maybe a little bit of experience. And believing that you can win. It’s all about what you’re thinking.”
On if she is interested in breaking the record for most world titles: “Early in my career, no. But now that I’m like, so close…and to be the person to hold the most championships in what is known as predominantly an ‘all boys club’, I think that’s huge. It’ll be ‘Charlotte’s dad’ if I do surpass.”
On Ric Flair’s Last Match: “Oh that was a long day. Honestly, I was a little jealous. I was like, ‘Oh, I want to be a part of this.’ I’ve shared the ring with my dad, but not in that capacity. But then again, my husband having the opportunity to be beside him, but at the same time, I wish my little brother could see this. And my husband is a third-generation wrestler. It was awesome. Picture perfect. But I mean, my dad could’ve maybe just managed my husband. It worked out.”
WWE @WWE superstar Charlotte Flair @MsCharlotteWWE is here!
She’s talking all about this weekend’s Royal Rumble, being competitive in the gym with her husband, sharing some memories of her dad Ric Flair and more. pic.twitter.com/WISjWVvxIy
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 24, 2023
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Reportedly Big Supporter of Bray Wyatt, Told Vince McMahon to ‘Take Care Of’ Wyatt After WM 31
- Booker T Shares His WWE Royal Rumble Predictions on The Rock, Sami Zayn
- Nick Khan Explains Why Vince McMahon Wants to Sell WWE Now, What Options Are On the Table
- Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan