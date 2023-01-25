Charlotte Flair Wanted To Be Part of Ric Flair’s Last Match

During an appearance on The Today Show, Charlotte Flair noted that she wanted to take part in Ric Flair’s Last Match. While she was reported to be backstage, she didn’t have a role on the show itself. Here are highlights:

On what it takes to win the Royal Rumble: “Endurance. I think it’s really about endurance and maybe a little bit of experience. And believing that you can win. It’s all about what you’re thinking.”

On if she is interested in breaking the record for most world titles: “Early in my career, no. But now that I’m like, so close…and to be the person to hold the most championships in what is known as predominantly an ‘all boys club’, I think that’s huge. It’ll be ‘Charlotte’s dad’ if I do surpass.”

On Ric Flair’s Last Match: “Oh that was a long day. Honestly, I was a little jealous. I was like, ‘Oh, I want to be a part of this.’ I’ve shared the ring with my dad, but not in that capacity. But then again, my husband having the opportunity to be beside him, but at the same time, I wish my little brother could see this. And my husband is a third-generation wrestler. It was awesome. Picture perfect. But I mean, my dad could’ve maybe just managed my husband. It worked out.”