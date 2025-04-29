wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Wants to Complete Her Trilogy With Rhea Ripley
– During a recent interview with former UFC Champion Daniel Cormier for ESPN ahead of WrestleMania 41, Charlotte Flair discussed wanting a trilogy with Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Charlotte Flair on Rhea Ripley: “Rhea Ripley was the champion on Raw, so I’ve won one WrestleMania, she’s won one WrestleMania I feel like down the road we’re gonna have that trilogy. I know it’ll be the first female trilogy ever that happens on WrestleMania.”
Her thoughts on Tiffany Stratton: “A lot of people do like to talk about the comparisons and she seemed like the perfect fit, you know, to go against this year. You can tell she has a chip on her shoulder; I have a chip on my shoulder. I have the comparisons to my father; she has the comparisons to being ‘Charlotte Flair’ but what I hope, when it’s all said and done, I hope Tiffany becomes the next ‘Tiffany Stratton.'”
At WrestleMania 41: Night 1, Charlotte Flair lost her title challenge against Tiffany Stratton, who retained her belt.
