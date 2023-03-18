Charlotte Flair Wants To Do Outside Projects, Says It Will Happen When It Happens

Charlotte Flair has been largely focused on her WWE work, but she says she is interested in doing stuff outside the ring as well. Flair recently told Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald that she does want to do some acting work, but that she’s waiting for the right opportunity.

“I definitely want to do things outside of WWE, but it’s a matter of when that will happen for me,” she said (per Fightful). “Very early on in my career, I did do Psych The Movie. I also did Punky Brewster. I’ve had these opportunities. I would really love a bigger role and a bigger movie, but when that happens, it will happen.”

She continued, “I’m trying not to put so much pressure on, ‘I have to do this, I have to do that’ because, at the same time, I want to be the very best superstar in WWE. I know I want to be the best in whatever I do, so it’s just when all these things come to me at the right time. I know this sounds cliche, but it’s just patience. What my transition looks like will be unique and special to Charlotte Flair.”

Flair will defend her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.