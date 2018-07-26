Charlotte Flair Wants to Main Event Evolution PPV, Talks Possible Heel Turn

– Charlotte Flair spoke with Busted Open Radio and discussed the Evolution PPV, a possible heel turn and more. Video is below, plus highlights per WZ’s Bill Pritchated:

On if it’s her goal to main event Evolution: “I’m still thinking about Summerslam right now. [laughs] I want to be the main event, but again, it’s an all-women’s pay-per-view, and the card is extremely stacked. If people pay close attention, [WWE’s catchphrase] is ‘Then. Now. Forever.’ I think we will have women from the past—obviously we have Lita and Trish [Stratus] confirmed—but no one knows what role they will be playing, as well as NXT being involved. My competitive nature, I want to be the main event, but I know I shouldn’t be disappointed because there is going to be so much brilliant talent on the show that night.”

On her proudest moment of the last year: “I guess I would have to say my match with Asuka because I thought there was a lot of pressure. The match wasn’t extremely long; it was exactly what was needed, and I really felt like I made an impact that night. Not that I hadn’t already, but I think that I had worked so hard on what needed to go into that match. Pushing things up a bit and committing to the babyface role—which I’m not as comfortable in as I am being a bad guy—I think now I’ve settled into it.”

On a possible heel turn: “I feel like I’ve learned so much as a good guy, and I feel like if I ever get to go bad again, I could be ten times the performer. Now I know specifically what the other side needs. If I could go back and redo all of my matches with Sasha [Banks], because I feel like she was ahead of me mentally in the game—I still had a lot to learn—if I could go back and redo my first year, I would redo it in a heartbeat. There’s so many things I would have changed and done better.”