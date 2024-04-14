wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Wants A Match With Bianca Belair At A Stadium Event
April 13, 2024
During a panel at WWE World at Wrestlemania (via Fightful), Charlotte Flair spoke about wanting a match with Bianca Belair and said that she’d like it to happen at a big stadium event.
She said: “I really want that one-on-one moment with Bianca Belair. I really do. After Bianca, give it for Tiffany. I could not be more proud of her. Seeing her, watching her from home, watching her in Australia. She owns it. She’s going to be a big deal. First, Bianca and I, our history, her athleticism, I respect her so much as a talent. Bianca is the first opponent I would like to have a big stadium show with.“
