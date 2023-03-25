wrestling / News

Charlotte Flair Wants to Appear in a Bad Bunny Music Video

March 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Charlotte Flair Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for CBS Sports, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair spoke about wanting to appear in a music video for Bad Bunny. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“Oh my goddess. Please. Please, if you’re listening, please. One of the producers, I think, just left who worked with him. If you ever talk to him and help him, can you be like, ‘Charlotte Flair really wants to be in your music video?’ I have all these accolades in my office, but my favorite thing is my Bad Bunny poster.”

At WrestleMania 39, Charlotte will defend her title against Rhea Ripley.

